1999 to 2020 Saw Increases in Hypertension Among Low-Income Middle-Aged Adults

From 1999 to 2020, there was an increase in hypertension among low-income middle-aged adults, while higher-income adults had increases in diabetes and obesity, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Michael Liu, MPhil, and colleagues conducted a serial cross-sectional study that assessed trends in the prevalence, treatment, and control of cardiovascular risk factors among 20,761 low- and higher-income middle-aged adults (aged 40-64). Between 1999 and March 2020, the prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, and smoking was consistently higher among low-income adults. During the study period, the study team observed an increase in hypertension among low-income adults (37.2% to 44.7%), but researchers found no changes in diabetes or obesity. No change in hypertension was seen among higher-income adults, but this group showed increases in diabetes (7.8% to 14.9%) and obesity (33.0%-44.0%). Cigarette use was high among low-income adults and did not change (33.2% to 33.9%); use decreased among higher-income adults (18.6% to 11.5%).

Author Martta Kelly