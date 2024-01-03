2030 HIV Goals Jeopardized by COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on slowing new HIV infections may prevent the United States from reaching 2030 goals outlined in the Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative, according to a press release from the University of California San Francisco. In the largest examination to date of the pandemic’s impact on HIV, Matthew Spinelli, MD, and colleagues assessed changes in virologic suppression before and since the pandemic using data from 17,999 participants. Previous progress in controlling HIV in the general population “came to a virtual standstill during the pandemic,” according to the press release, and outcomes worsened in certain groups. The percentage of Black patients with viral suppression declined from 87% to 85%. Among people who inject drugs, viral suppression declined from 84% to 81%. “We will need to redouble our efforts in responding to the HIV epidemic to regain our momentum, with a focus on improving health equity so that no one is left behind,” Dr. Spinelli said in the press release.

Author Julia Ernst