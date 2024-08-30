SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

5-mm Margin Melanoma Excision Linked to Low Recurrence

Aug 30, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Sun C, et al. Recurrence rate of small melanoma in situ on low-risk sites excised with 5-mm excisional margin. JAMA Dermatol. 2024;160(8):874-877. doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2024.1878

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU