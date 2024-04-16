A Comprehensive Review of Petroleum Jelly: Safety, Uses, and History

The following is a summary of “Petroleum jelly: A comprehensive review of its history, uses, and safety,” published in the April 2024 issue of Dermatology by Kamrani, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to elucidate the multifaceted uses and dispel prevalent myths surrounding petrolatum, commonly known as petroleum jelly in dermatology.

The review explored petrolatum’s historical background and manufacturing process, as well as its biological properties contributing to its efficacy as a moisturizer. Data on its potential for flammability, allergenicity, and comedogenicity are also examined, addressing misconceptions about petrolatum’s use of near oxygen and its association with acne. The diverse applications of petrolatum in dermatology, including its role as a patch test instrument, a vehicle for medicated ointments, and a crucial component in wound care were discussed.

Petrolatum, a widely used topical agent, has a rich history and is manufactured through a specific process. Its biological properties render it an effective moisturizer. Dispelling common myths, petrolatum is not highly flammable, allergenic, or comedogenic. Instead, its uses in dermatology are broad, as a versatile tool in various applications such as patch testing and wound care.

Due to its ubiquitous presence in skin care, dermatologists must understand the historical context, safety profile, and misconceptions surrounding petrolatum. The study underscored the importance of dispelling myths and recognizing petrolatum’s diverse applications and benefits in dermatological practice.

