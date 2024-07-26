SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Rates of Gender-Affirming Surgery Examined in Cisgender Males, Gender-Diverse

Jul 26, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Reference: Dai D, et al. Prevalence of gender-affirming surgical procedures among minors and adults in the US. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(6):e2418814. Published 2024 Jun 3. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.18814

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement