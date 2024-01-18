A Cross-Sectional Study on Functional Exercise Capacity, Balance, Muscle Strength, and Kinesiophobia Impairments in CKD Patients

Photo Credit: Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

The following is a summary of “Impairments of functional exercise capacity, muscle strength, balance and kinesiophobia in patients with chronic kidney disease: a cross-sectional study,” published in the January 2024 issue of Nephrology by Katayıfçı et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study comparing functional exercise capacity, muscle strength, lung function, balance, physical activity, and symptom perception in chronic kidney disease (CKD)3-4 patients and controls.

They conducted a cross-sectional study with 43 patients and 45 controls. Functional exercise capacity was assessed using the 6-Minute Walking Test (6MWT), peripheral and respiratory muscle strength, pulmonary function, dyspnea, fatigue, physical activity, balance using the Berg Balance Scale (BBS), and kinesiophobia.

The results showed demographic characteristics were comparable in patients [median age 53 years (range 50–57), 26 males/17 females] and controls [median age 51 years (range 4.506-55), 33 males/12 females] (P>0.05). Significant differences were observed in the 6MWT, respiratory and peripheral muscle strength, pulmonary function, physical activity, and BBS, with lower values in patients than controls (P<0.05). Additionally, patients exhibited higher levels of dyspnea and kinesiophobia (P<0.05).

Investigators concluded that CKD 3-4 patients demonstrated significantly worse physical function across measures and should be referred for specialized rehabilitation.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03448-z