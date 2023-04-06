The following is a summary of “Single-port Extraperitoneal and Transperitoneal Radical Prostatectomy: A Multi-Institutional Propensity-Score Matched Study,” published in the JANUARY 2023 issue of Urology by Zeinab, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the perioperative and immediate postoperative results of single-port (SP) extraperitoneal radical prostatectomy (EPRP) and SP transperitoneal radical prostatectomy (TPRP) in a multi-institutional context.

At six different institutions, they tracked down every patient who underwent radical prostatectomy with SP robot assistance. 650 patients’ data were gathered and split into two groups based on the surgical strategy: SP EPRP or SP TPRP. Body mass index (BMI), prostate size, and National Comprehensive Cancer Network risk were all considered in a 1:1 ratio propensity-score matched-pair study. The perioperative and postoperative outcomes were analyzed using the Wilcoxon signed-rank test, chi-square, and Fisher’s exact tests.

Upon matching, 238 patients were split between the two arms. The median follow-up period for the TPRP and EPRP groups was 6 months. In the EPRP group, the overall operating duration was greater (206 vs. 155 minutes, P< .001). In comparison to the TPRP strategy, the EPRP group had a lower rate of same-day discharge and a shorter hospital stay (P< .001). The two groups did not differ in their overall intraoperative or postoperative complication rates or positive surgical margins.

With no difference in the surgical margin or complication rates, the SP extraperitoneal technique was linked to a shorter hospital stay and a greater rate of same-day discharge.

Reference: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(22)00874-3/fulltext