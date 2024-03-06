Accessing Treatment Trends & Efficacy of Tofacitinib Initiation for Patients With RA

The following is a summary of “Treatment Patterns and Effectiveness of Tofacitinib in Patients Initiating Therapy for Rheumatoid Arthritis: Results from the CorEvitas Rheumatoid Arthritis Registry,” published in the February 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Pappas et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine baseline demographics and treatment trends, alongside assessing the efficacy of tofacitinib initiation in US patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) using the CorEvitas RA Registry.

They conducted the primary analysis of this study on RA patients who began tofacitinib treatment and underwent a 12-month follow-up (between November 2012 and January 2021) and aimed to evaluate various aspects, including baseline demographics, reasons for tofacitinib initiation/discontinuation, treatment patterns, and effectiveness measures such as disease activity and patient-reported outcomes at 12 months, with a focus on achieving Clinical Disease Activity Index low disease activity (CDAI LDA). All data were analyzed descriptively and stratified based on tofacitinib regimen (monotherapy vs combination therapy), line of therapy (2nd–4th line), time of initiation (2012–2014/2015–2017/2018–2020), and dose (5 mg twice daily vs 11 mg once daily).

The results showed that out of 2,874 RA patients who began tofacitinib treatment, 1,298 were eligible for a 12-month follow-up visit. Among these, 43.1% received monotherapy, and 66.5% were in the 4th line of therapy. Tumor necrosis factor inhibitors were the standard treatment before tofacitinib initiation (40.8%), with lack/loss of efficacy of the prior treatment being the primary reason for initiation (67.7%). At 12 months, 31.9% achieved CDAI LDA, and 10.1% achieved remission. 22.4%, 10.4%, and 5.0% achieved ≥20%, ≥50%, and ≥70% development in modified American College of Rheumatology core set measures. Notable improvements in patient-reported outcomes were also observed. Effectiveness remained consistent across various stratifications of tofacitinib treatment.

Investigators concluded that Tofacitinib effectively controlled disease activity (CDAI LDA) across various treatment regimens, lines, timing, and doses in US RA patients.

Source: jrheum.org/content/early/2024/02/16/jrheum.2023-0752