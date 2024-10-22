Acupuncture Reduces Pain With Chronic Sciatica From Herniated Disk

MONDAY, Oct. 21, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Acupuncture results in less pain and better function for patients with chronic sciatica from a herniated disk, according to a study published online Oct. 14 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Jian-Feng Tu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, and colleagues investigated the efficacy and safety of acupuncture compared with sham acupuncture in patients with chronic sciatica from a herniated disk. The analysis included 216 patients randomly assigned to receive 10 sessions of acupuncture or sham acupuncture over four weeks.

The researchers found that the visual analog scale (VAS) for leg pain significantly decreased by 30.8 mm in the acupuncture group and 14.9 mm in the sham acupuncture group at week 4 (mean difference, −16.0). There was a significant decrease of 13.0 points on the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI) in the acupuncture group versus 4.9 points in the sham acupuncture group at week 4 (mean difference, −8.1). The between-group difference in both VAS and ODI became apparent starting in week 2 (mean differences, −7.8 and −5.3, respectively) and persisted through week 52 (mean difference, −10.8 and −4.8, respectively). There were no serious adverse events reported.

“Acupuncture should be considered as a potential treatment option for patients with chronic sciatica from a herniated disk,” the authors write.

