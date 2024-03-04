Adaptations in Primary-Care NHS-IAPT Provision for PTSD During the Pandemic

The following is a summary of “How has our primary-care NHS-IAPT provision for PTSD adapted to the pandemic? A service evaluation of recovery pre-COVID-19 and peri-COVID-19,” published in the February 2024 issue of Primary Care by Skilbeck, et al.

Mental health issues have long been a significant contributor to global disability, a challenge exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unique factors such as the highly contagious nature of COVID-19 and atypical presentations of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), such as ICU-related PTSD, have intensified the situation. The demand for mental health services has forced providers to adapt, transitioning from traditional face-to-face methods to remote work. Moreover, the pandemic has laid bare health disparities linked to sociodemographic factors. In the UK, NHS Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (NHS-IAPT) is the primary provider of primary-care mental health services and has grappled with these challenges. Despite calls for service monitoring, research on PTSD remains limited. Recognizing these issues, NHS-IAPT sought to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on PTSD recovery rates to fill this research gap.

The study used quantitative data analysis to examine data extracted from the electronic database IAPTus. It compared PTSD recovery rates between pre-pandemic and peri-pandemic periods to assess the pandemic’s impact and identify significant recovery variables. Statistical analyses, including descriptive statistics, t-tests, and Chi-square tests, were conducted under national NHS-IAPT standards outlined by NHS Digital.

The study found that the pandemic did not significantly affect overall PTSD recovery rates, which consistently fell below the target national standard of 50%. Various client, service, and treatment variables were associated with PTSD recovery rates.

The evaluation underscored the persistently low rates of PTSD recovery, revealing a pre-existing issue exacerbated by the pandemic. It also highlighted the need for further research into associated variables to enhance PTSD service provision and mitigate the potential long-term impacts of the pandemic. Additionally, the study offered insights for other services seeking to improve their PTSD recovery rates.

