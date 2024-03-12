Addressing TI Challenges in NMOSD Management

Photo Credit: Libre de droit

The following is a summary of “Therapeutic inertia in the management of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder,” published in the February 2024 issue of Neurology by Cobo-Calvo et al.

Neurologists lack clear guidance on treating neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) with new options, potentially leading to therapeutic inertia (TI) where effective treatment is delayed.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to assess the prevalence of TI among neurologists treating NMOSD.

They conducted an online, cross-sectional study with the Spanish Society of Neurology, where neurologists completed a survey covering demographics, professional backgrounds, and behavior. TI was identified as the failure to start or escalate high-efficacy treatments despite evidence of disease activity. TI was evaluated using five simulated case scenarios of NMOSD aquaporin-4 positive (AQP4+). A multivariate logistic regression analysis determined the association between neurologists’ characteristics and TI.

The results showed 78 neurologists, with a median IQR age of 36.0 [29.0–46.0] years, 55.1% being male, and a median [IQR] experience of 5.2 [3.0–11.1] years managing demyelinating conditions. A majority (59.0%) were general neurologists, with a median (IQR) of 5.0 NMOSD patients (3.0–12.0) seen annually. TI was observed in thirty participants (38.5%). Predictors of TI included working in a low-complexity hospital and prioritizing patient tolerability/safety in treatment selection.

Investigators concluded that neurologists managing NMOSD AQP4+

66uently exhibited therapeutic inertia, highlighting interventions needed to improve treatment decisions and patient care.

