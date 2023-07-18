Adherence to Global Health Recommendations Cuts Risk for Some Cancers

TUESDAY, July 18, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Greater adherence to the 2018 World Cancer Research Fund/American Institute for Cancer Research Cancer Prevention Recommendations is associated with a lower risk for breast, colorectal, and lung cancers, according to a study published online June 13 in Cancer.

Fiona C. Malcomson, Ph.D., from Newcastle University in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to identify studies examining adherence to the 2018 Cancer Prevention Recommendations and cancer risk.

Based on 18 included studies, the researchers found the summary risk ratio per 1-point increment in adherence score was 0.89 (I² = 76.5 percent; seven studies) for breast cancer, 0.88 (I² = 26.2 percent; four studies) for colorectal cancer, and 0.92 (I² = 66.0 percent; two studies) for lung cancer. For prostate or other cancers, there were no significant associations observed.

“The evidence supporting the influence of lifestyle factors is particularly robust for certain types of cancer,” Malcomson said in a statement. “For instance, consuming excessive amounts of red and processed meat has been linked to an increased risk of bowel cancer, while alcohol consumption has been associated with higher risks of cancers such as breast, bowel, and esophageal.”

