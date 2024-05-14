Dutch Version of Sun Exposure and Protection Index: Translation and Validation

The following is a summary of “Translation and Validation of the Dutch Version of the Sun Exposure and Protection Index,” published in the November 2023 issue of Dermatology by Knipping, et al.

Skin cancer ranks as the most prevalent cancer globally, with its incidence steadily rising. To bolster primary prevention efforts, personalized strategies hold promise in fostering sustained behavioral changes. The Sun Exposure and Protection Index (SEPI), previously validated across multiple languages, is a potential tool for identifying individuals engaging in risky sun behavior and tailoring interventions to suit their readiness for change. For a study, researchers sought to assess the reliability and validity of a Dutch version of the SEPI for practical application in clinical settings and research endeavors.

Participants were recruited from primary care and dermatology outpatient settings in a 1:1 ratio. They completed the SEPI alongside baseline characteristics and the FACE-Q Skin Cancer – Sun Protection module; Construct validity was examined by comparing SEPI part I with the FACE-Q module using Spearman’s Rho. Internal consistency was gauged using Cronbach’s Alpha for each SEPI part separately. Test-retest reliability was assessed by administering the SEPI again after a 3-week interval, with scores compared using Cohen’s weighted Kappa.

Of the 171 participants who completed the initial questionnaire, 147 (86.0%) completed the follow-up questionnaire. Strong correlations were observed between corresponding questions in SEPI part I and the FACE-Q module regarding sun exposure habits (correlation coefficients ranged from 0.61 to 0.85). Internal consistency was moderate, with Cronbach’s Alpha values of 0.63 for SEPI part I and 0.65 for SEPI part II. Test-retest analysis indicated reproducibility over time, with weighted Kappa coefficients ranging from 0.38 to 0.76.

The Dutch version of the SEPI demonstrated validity and reliability, making it a valuable tool for assessing individual ultraviolet exposure and gauging readiness to mitigate sun exposure. Its utility extends to both clinical practice and research settings, facilitating tailored interventions to promote sun-safe behaviors.

Reference: karger.com/drm/article/240/2/282/870366/Translation-and-Validation-of-the-Dutch-Version-of