Advancements in Decision-Making for Treatment of Patients With Lung Cancer

AI provides novel screening decision-making for the precise treatment of patients with lung cancer, according to data recently published in Seminars in Cancer Biology. While pathological findings and impact analysis of tumor markers have become important diagnostic tools, limitations persist for both approaches. To assess the value of AI in lung cancer diagnosis and prognosis as the novel screening decision-making for the precise treatment of lung cancer patients, Shigao Huang, MD, and colleagues summarized various types of AI algorithm applications in lung cancer and provided evidence regarding the application of AI in lung cancer diagnostic and clinical prognosis. According to the results of the study, AI technology has advanced significantly in early screening, pathological diagnosis, classification, prognosis assessment, surgical navigation, and immunotherapy for lung cancer.

Author Teresa Sellinger