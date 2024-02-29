Advances in Psoriasis: What Does Teledermatology Mean for Patients?

Photo Credit: Prostock Studio

Teledermatology emerges as an alternative care delivery system that offers effective long-term management to patients with psoriasis.

Recently, at the 2024 Winter Clinical Meeting held in Hawaii, Lawrence Green, MD, participated in two panel discussions on Acne, Psoriasis, Eczema, Urticaria, Skin Cancer, and Office Management. Though not directly linked with the event, Dr. Green recently joined the National Psoriasis Foundation Telemedicine Task Force to explain its guidance for managing psoriatic disease through teledermatology. The task force published its guidelines online in JAAD International.

Growing Use of Telemedicine

Telemedicine has become essential in managing chronic inflammatory conditions like psoriatic disease, offering patients more accessible healthcare options, Dr. Green and colleagues wrote. As a physician, understanding the benefits and limitations of telemedicine in the context of psoriatic disease is crucial for providing effective care, they explained.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine, with dermatologists increasingly relying on virtual evaluations.

“Telemedicine utilization among dermatologists increased from under 15% to greater than 95% after the pandemic, reflecting its marked popularity among patients and uptake for physicians,” the task force wrote. “Importantly, this has highlighted that teledermatology can be used beyond the context of a global health crisis to provide continuity of care and improve access to health care more broadly.”

Teledermatology Is Beneficial for Psoriasis

Teledermatology, specifically, has proven effective in diagnosing and managing psoriasis. High-quality patient-provided images enable accurate assessments of disease severity using tools like the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI). Standardized training videos also help patients self-assess their condition, improving the reliability of virtual evaluations.

Research shows that teledermatology can significantly improve PASI scores, body surface area affected by psoriasis, and overall dermatology life quality index. According to the task force, patients benefit from reduced travel time and costs, improving treatment adherence and quality of life. For institutionalized patients, teledermatology offers a way to receive care without the logistics challenges that in-person visits present.

How to Work With Patients to Improve Telemedicine

The task force notes that there are limitations to consider. Virtual evaluations may not capture all aspects of the disease, such as the induration of psoriatic lesions. Poor image quality, internet connectivity issues, and the lack of a physical examination can impact assessment accuracy. Physicians can mitigate these challenges by advising patients on optimal photo-taking conditions and using hybrid models that combine patient-provided images with real-time phone calls.

Despite challenges, telemedicine, particularly teledermatology, offers a valuable alternative for managing psoriatic disease. Although it cannot fully replace in-person care, telemedicine provides a convenient and effective option, especially for patients facing barriers to traditional healthcare access, the task force said.

They stressed that integrating telemedicine into practice can improve patient outcomes and expand reach to underserved populations.