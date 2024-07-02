AI-Powered Histopathologic Characterization of Novel B-DNA Assay in Canonical DNA Dermatophytes

The following is a summary of “Novel B-DNA dermatophyte assay for demonstration of canonical DNA in dermatophytes: Histopathologic characterization by artificial intelligence,” published in the May–June 2024 issue of Dermatology by Gagna, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to introduce a novel approach, the B-DNA dermatophyte assay, enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI), for identifying dermatophytes in human skin tissue sections. The method utilizes immunohistochemistry targeting canonical right-handed double-stranded (ds) B-DNA to detect dermatophytes in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tissues, marking a pioneering use of anti-ds-B-DNA monoclonal antibodies. Compared to traditional stains like periodic acid–Schiff (PAS), Grocott methenamine silver (GMS), and hematoxylin and eosin (H&E), the B-DNA assay demonstrates superior accuracy in identifying dermatophytes, distinguishing their nuclear morphology, dimensions, and gene expression (optical density values).

The study showcased the efficacy of the B-DNA dermatophyte assay in efficiently identifying various dermatophyte types—hyphae, microconidia, macroconidia, and arthroconidia. The approach stood as a promising clinical tool for diagnosing dermatophytosis, offering a faster and cost-effective alternative to traditional staining methods while reducing the incidence of false negatives. The assay outperforms H&E, PAS, and GMS stains regarding identification accuracy, sensitivity across dermatophyte life cycle stages, and morphological detail.

By targeting a specific structural marker (ds-B-DNA), the study provided a robust means to enhance dermatophyte diagnosis. The advancement represented a significant leap forward from current diagnostic practices, potentially revolutionizing the field with its precision and efficiency.

