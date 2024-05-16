Analysis of Blood and Skin Proteins in Patients with Psoriasis

The following is a summary of “Proteins in the Skin and Blood in Patients with Psoriasis: A Systematic Review of Proteomic Studies,” published in the November 2023 issue of Dermatology by Kromann, et al.

Proteins are pivotal in the pathogenesis of psoriasis, contributing to the disease’s structural phenotypic alterations and inflammation. For a systematic review, researchers sought to evaluate the consistent upregulation or downregulation of proteins in the skin and blood of patients with psoriasis.

Researchers meticulously reviewed proteomic studies, focusing on differentially expressed proteins (DEPs) in four predefined comparisons. They employed standardized data extraction and alignment procedures, ensuring the reliability and consistency of the results. Network analysis of functional protein associations was performed using StringApp in Cytoscape. The protocol for this review was registered in the PROSPERO database, further attesting to the rigor of the methodology.

A total of 772 studies published between December 2, 1996, and April 28, 2023, were identified, with 30 meeting inclusion and data availability criteria. The studies collectively reported 5,314 DEPs. The majority of consistently reported upregulated and downregulated proteins were found in comparisons between lesional versus non-lesional skin (n = 313), followed by lesional versus healthy skin (n = 185), blood from patients with psoriasis versus healthy individuals (n = 140), and non-lesional versus healthy skin (n = 1). Network analysis of upregulated proteins revealed distinct functional clusters, including interleukin (IL)-6, IL-8, IL-17A, C-C motif chemokine (CCL) 20, signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) 3, and interferon (IFN)-γ, alongside lesser-studied proteins with central roles. Several changes demonstrated anti-inflammatory effects. Furthermore, proteomic dysregulation encompassed antimicrobial peptides, alarmins, angiogenic factors, and proteins associated with protein synthesis.

The review’s findings confirmed existing knowledge about psoriasis pathogenesis and unveiled novel insights. These new discoveries, which warrant further exploration in future research, are particularly intriguing and could potentially revolutionize our understanding of the disease.

Reference: karger.com/drm/article/240/2/317/869593/Proteins-in-the-Skin-and-Blood-in-Patients-with