Analysis of Hematological Parameters in Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Patients

The following is a summary of “Changes in selected hematological parameters in patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the February 2024 issue of Hematology by Bambo et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to uncover pooled mean differences in white and red blood cell parameters among diabetic patients, aiming to shed light on potential hematological imbalances in type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Using appropriate entry terms, they extensively searched articles in various bibliographic databases, including PubMed, Cochrane Library, Scopus, Web of Science, PsycINFO, Embase, online archives, and university repositories. Relevant studies were identified based on eligibility criteria. Data, including author details, study characteristics, diabetes type, sample size, and hematological parameter means with SD, were extracted in Excel and analyzed in Stata 11. Pooled standardized mean difference (SMD) was determined with a random effects model, assessing heterogeneity using Higgins’ I2 statistics. Egger’s test and funnel plot analysis evaluated bias. A sensitivity analysis assessed the impact of small studies.

The results showed 39,222 articles following methodology screening, 22 articles with 14,041 participants (6,146 T2DM, 416 T1DM patients, and 7,479 HCs). Pooled SMD in TLC were 0.66, 109 for T2DM and -0.21 for T1DM. Absolute differential WBC counts in T2DM showed differences of 0.84 (neutrophils), -1.59 (eosinophils), 3.20 (basophils), 0.36 (lymphocytes), and 0.26 (monocytes). Relative differential counts in T2DM were neutrophils (1.31%), eosinophils (-0.99%), basophils (0.34%), lymphocytes (-0.19%), and monocytes (-0.64%). In T1DM, SMD of WBC 109 parameters were neutrophils (-0.10), lymphocytes (-0.69), monocytes (0.19), and basophils (-0.32). Pooled SMD in RBC parameters for T2DM were: RBC (-0.57, 106/μL), Hb (-0.73 g/dL), and HCT (-1.22%). In T1DM, RBC, Hb, and HCT were -1.23 (106/μL), -0.80 g/dL, and -0.29%, respectively.

They concluded that T2DM showed elevated white & specific cell types, while T1DM had decreased white & red blood cell parameters, highlighting diabetes’ impact on blood composition.

Source: frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmed.2024.1294290/full