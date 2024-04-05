Analysis of Tirzepatide Efficacy in Hispanic/Latino T2D Patients

The following is a summary of “Tirzepatide in Hispanic/Latino Patients With Type 2 Diabetes: A Subgroup Analysis of the SURPASS Program,” published in the February 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Frías, et al.

Tirzepatide, a once-weekly glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide, and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist, has shown promising efficacy and safety in patients with type 2 diabetes in the global phase 3 SURPASS program. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide in both Hispanic/Latino and non-Hispanic/Latino patients across the SURPASS-1 to -4 clinical trials.

An exploratory analysis of data from the SURPASS-1 to -4 trials included 5,679 patients, of whom 2,895 self-reported as Hispanic/Latino. Patients were treated with tirzepatide at 5, 10, or 15 mg, placebo, or active comparators such as semaglutide 1 mg, insulin degludec, and insulin glargine. Changes in glycated hemoglobin A 1c (HbA 1c ) and body weight from baseline to week 40 (SURPASS-1 and -2) and week 52 (SURPASS-3 and -4), as well as other efficacy and safety outcomes, were assessed within Hispanic/Latino and non-Hispanic/Latino subgroups.

Both Hispanic/Latino and non-Hispanic/Latino patients treated with tirzepatide experienced significant reductions in HbA 1c from baseline, ranging from 1.9% to 2.7% and 1.7% to 2.5%, respectively, and significant decreases in body weight from baseline, ranging from 5.3 kg to 12.4 kg and 6.5 kg to 17.1 kg (both P < .05), compared to comparators across all trials. Trends observed in the subgroups were consistent with those in the overall trial populations. Treatment-emergent adverse events, primarily gastrointestinal disorders, were reported in similar proportions across both subgroups, with a low incidence of hypoglycemia.

Tirzepatide demonstrated significant reductions in HbA 1c and body weight in both Hispanic/Latino and non-Hispanic/Latino patients, with generally good tolerability. Efficacy and safety outcomes were comparable between the subgroups and consistent with the overall trial populations.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/109/2/557/7246603