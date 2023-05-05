The following is the summary of “Association of Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection With Atrial Arrhythmias,” published in the January 2023 issue of Cardiovascular Disease by Tarabochia, et al.

There is a lack of knowledge on the secondary conditions and long-term problems associated with spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD). Therefore, this study used a patient registry and a population-based cohort to examine the relationship between SCAD and AA, namely atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter. There were 2 types of this observational study. The first looked at AA diagnoses from the past by analyzing data from the Mayo Clinic’s SCAD Registry. The second research compared patients with SCAD and age- and gender-matched controls for AA.

From 1,214 patients with SCAD, 45 (3.7% of the total) were found to have an AA in the Mayo Clinic SCAD Registry. Among these people, 8 (17.8%) had AA before SCAD, 20 (44.4%) during SCAD, and 17 (37.2%) after SCAD. Typical cardiovascular risk factors did not show up to be significantly linked in the univariate study. In addition, 5 SCAD patients (4% of the cohort) and 4 controls (1% of the cohort) in the population-based study developed an AA before the date of SCAD diagnosis (odds ratio 4.5, 95% CI 1.05 to 19.0, P=0.04).

About 5 SCAD patients (4%), compared to three controls (1%), developed AA throughout the 10-year follow-up period (hazard ratio 6.3, 95% CI 1.2 to 32.8, P=0.03) before and following SCAD, a subset of patients developed AA. Patients with a previous SCAD diagnosis had a higher 10-year risk of developing AA than healthy controls of the same age and gender.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002914922010591