Analyzing Black Veterans’ Chronic Musculoskeletal Pain Treatment Goals and Preferences

The following is a summary of “Treatment Goals and Preferences of Black Veterans with Chronic Musculoskeletal Pain,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pain by Shanahan et al.

As chronic pain disproportionately affects Black patients alongside existing healthcare disparities, understanding their unique goals and preferences is crucial for effective management.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to describe treatment goals and preferences of Black veterans with chronic musculoskeletal pain participating in a randomized controlled trial testing a coaching intervention.

They identified the most critical pain-related treatment goals and preferences, with 106 participants in the coaching sessions. Primary aims included enhancing physical functioning (61%), boosting engagement in valued activities (45%), and decreasing pain intensity (37%). Most (73%) favored non-pharmacological treatments such as physical therapy, exercise, acupuncture, and yoga.

The results showed that 17% of participants who favored medications exhibited elevated levels of depression and anxiety compared to those who didn’t. Approximately 42% and 21% of participants expressed a desire to avoid pharmacological and surgical pain treatments, respectively. Black patients with chronic pain prioritize enhancing physical functioning and reducing pain intensity to increase engagement in exercise, work, relationships, and leisure activities. Additionally, patients in the present study preferred non-pharmacological pain treatments.

Investigators concluded that past research highlights the need for better communication of goals and preferences between providers and Black patients with chronic pain, coupled with increased access to non-pharmacological treatment options.

Source: jpain.org/article/S1526-5900(24)00368-7/abstract