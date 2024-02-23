Analyzing Hospital-Based Breastfeeding and Predictive Factors During the SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic

The following is a summary of “In-hospital breastfeeding and predictive factors during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic: A retrospective cohort study,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Silva et al.

This retrospective cohort study analyzed breastfeeding practices and the factors influencing breastfeeding initiation within the first hour of life, during hospitalization, and at discharge amidst the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. Data from medical records of 225 mother-newborn dyads spanning deliveries from 2020 to 2021 were examined.

Breastfeeding initiation within the first hour of life, during hospital stay, and at discharge constituted the outcome variable, while sociodemographic, obstetric, and neonatal factors were considered independent variables. Bivariate and multivariate regression analyses, conducted using a generalized linear model (Poisson family) at a 5% significance level, revealed key insights. Notably, newborns of mothers without suspected or diagnosed COVID-19, who experienced skin-to-skin contact immediately post-birth, were twice as likely to initiate breastfeeding within the first hour of life. Moreover, the absence of newborn complications during hospitalization and the absence of COVID-19 suspicion or diagnosis doubled the exclusive breastfeeding rate during hospital stay.

Furthermore, newborns exclusively breastfed during hospitalization exhibited a 1.6-fold increase in the likelihood of continued exclusive breastfeeding at discharge. These findings underscore the significance of maternal COVID-19 status and early skin-to-skin contact in fostering exclusive breastfeeding practices, highlighting the importance of tailored support strategies during the pandemic.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0882596324000319