Analyzing Humoral Response Post mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination in PWH Compared to Controls

The following is a summary of “Humoral response after mRNA COVID-19 primary vaccination and single booster dose in people living with HIV compared to controls: a French nationwide multicenter cohort study – ANRS0001s COV-POPART,” published in the May 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Loubet et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess how mRNA COVID-19 vaccination impacts the humoral immune response in people living with HIV (PWH) compared to individuals with HIV-negative.

They incorporated individuals with a suppressed viral load on antiretroviral therapy (ART) and those without HIV infection from the nationwide ANRS COV-POPART cohort in France who had undergone two doses of vaccine as initial immunization. Comparisons were made between the antibody response of control subjects and those with HIV, categorized by CD4 cell count (< 200/mm3 and ≥ 200/mm3) at 1, 6, and 12 months post-primary vaccination.

The results showed 1,776 participants, including 684 PWH (99% on antiretroviral therapy, median CD4 count 673 cells/mm3) and 1,092 controls. One month post-vaccination, after adjusting for age, sex, and BMI, individuals with HIV had lower seroneutralization titers compared to controls, and those with CD4 counts < 200 cells/mm3 had decreased anti-Spike SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies. Similar findings were observed at 6 months. However, among those who received a booster dose between 6 and 12 months post-primary vaccination, no disparities were observed between individuals with HIV and controls at 12 months.

Investigators found that while PWH responded well to the initial mRNA COVID-19 vaccination series, a six-month booster dose was necessary to achieve humoral immunity comparable to controls, even for those with low CD4 counts initially.

Source: ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(24)00181-4/fulltext