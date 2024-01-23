Analyzing Hysterectomy Practice Trends and Complications in Invasive Cervical Cancer: Insights from the LACC Trial

The following is a summary of “Practice Patterns and Complications of Hysterectomy for Invasive Cervical Cancer after the Laparoscopic Approach to Cervical Cancer Trial,” published in the January 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Schivardi et al.

Following the Laparoscopic Approach to Cervical Cancer (LACC) trial, the conventional surgical strategy for early-stage cervical cancer shifted towards open radical hysterectomy, leaving uncertainties about potential increases in postoperative complications due to reduced utilization of minimally invasive approaches.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the correlation between the LACC trial’s publication and a potential rise in 30-day complications associated with surgical treatment for invasive cervical cancer.

They utilized data from the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program, researchers compared outcomes before (January 2016 to December 2017) and after (January 2019 to December 2020).

The assessment covered open abdominal versus minimally invasive hysterectomy rates, 30-day complications, unplanned hospital readmission, and intra/post-operative transfusion rates.

The results showed that in 3,024 patients, the minimally invasive approach significantly decreased from 75.6% to 41.1%, while open abdominal procedures increased from 24.4% to 58.9%. Despite this shift, the overall 30-day major complications remained stable, with adjusted odds ratios of 0.85 (95% CI, 0.61–1.17), and minor complications showed similarities. Unplanned hospital readmission rates remained steady, and the intra- and postoperative transfusion rates increased significantly from 3.8% to 6.7%. The change in surgical approach post-LACC trial did not result in increased 30-day complications or unplanned hospital readmissions.

They concluded valuable insights into the evolving surgical landscape for invasive cervical cancer and its impact on postoperative outcomes, guiding clinicians in navigating these changes and ensuring patient safety during this transition.

