Analyzing Improved COPD Pulmonary Rehabilitation Outcomes with Melatonin Supplementation

The following is a summary of “Melatonin supplementation enhances pulmonary rehabilitation outcomes in COPD: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study,” published in the DECEMBER 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Viana, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the impact of melatonin (MLT) supplementation combined with pulmonary rehabilitation (PR) on functional performance, health status, and quality of life in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

In the randomized controlled trial, 39 COPD patients undergoing supervised PR were randomly assigned to receive MLT (3 mg/day; n = 18) or placebo (n = 21). Primary outcomes included exercise capacity (6-minute walk test – 6MWT), health status (COPD assessment test), and quality of life (airways questionnaire 20).

At baseline, there were no significant differences in demographic, anthropometric, and clinical characteristics between the MLT and placebo groups. Following 12 weeks of PR, the MLT group demonstrated superiority in the improvement of 6MWT distance (71 ± 26 vs. 25 ± 36 m; P < 0.01), health status (−11 ± 6 vs. −3 ± 5; P < 0.01), and quality of life (−6.9 ± 3.0 vs. −1.9 ± 2.4; P < 0.01) compared to the placebo group.

MLT supplementation during a 12-week PR program can enhance functional capacity, health status, and quality of life in patients with COPD, suggesting potential benefits for managing the condition.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00329-3/fulltext