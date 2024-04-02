Analyzing Intracranial Thrombectomy with Triple Platelet Inhibition and Acute Cervical Stent Angioplasty for Tandem Lesion

The following is a summary of “Triple platelet inhibition in intracranial thrombectomy with additional acute cervical stent angioplasty due to tandem lesion: a retrospective single-center analysis,” published in the March 2024 issue of Neurology by Khanafer et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the safety and 90-day outcomes of patients receiving triple antiplatelet therapy (APT) during tandem lesion (TL) treatment, focusing on stent patency and the impact of pre-existing conditions.

They analyzed patients who underwent treatment for TL during acute stroke episodes (2013 and 2022). Peri-/postprocedural safety and stent patency after 90 days were assessed. All patients were given intravenous eptifibatide and acetylsalicylic acid, along with one of the three drugs: prasugrel, clopidogrel, or ticagrelor. Duplex imaging was conducted 24 hours post-treatment, at discharge, and after 90 days. Digital subtraction angiography was carried out if restenosis was suspected.

The results showed 176 patients. Periprocedural complications affected 2.3% of patients with no periprocedural deaths, and in-hospital mortality was 13.6%. At the 90-day follow-up, 86% of patients maintained or improved their discharge mRS score. In-stent restenosis requiring treatment occurred in 4.54% of cases at 90 days. No statistically significant correlation was found between recorded comorbidities and stent patency. Additionally, the duration of the endovascular procedure did not significantly impact outcomes.

Investigators concluded that triple APT in TL treatment yielded low restenosis, minimal bleeding, and favorable outcomes, suggesting aggressive therapy’s benefit.

Source: bmcneurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12883-024-03597-0