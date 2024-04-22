Analyzing Maternal Perspectives on Information Delivery Regarding Preterm Births

The following is a summary of “Qualitative analysis of mothers’ perception related to the delivery of information regarding preterm births,” published in the April 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynaecology by Randriamboarison et al.

Preterm birth represents a significant health concern globally, given its potential complications and socioeconomic ramifications. Effective prenatal counseling is paramount for expectant parents, as the risk of preterm birth is often associated with heightened mental distress. In France, the absence of official guidelines results in prenatal counseling content and delivery being largely based on individual experiences. This study aims to assess maternal perceptions of antenatal information provided in the context of preterm births.

Methodologically, a qualitative approach was adopted, involving semi-structured individual interviews with 15 mothers who had children born between 26 and 34 gestational weeks. Data analysis utilized a constant comparative method.

Findings indicate that parents prioritize information regarding their role in caring for their preterm child over statistical data, which may not always resonate with them. Feelings of shock, uncertainty, and anxiety characterized responses to the announcement of preterm birth risk. The ideal setting for prenatal counseling, as perceived by parents, was the patient’s room, preferably with the co-parent present to enhance comprehension. Physicians’ attitudes during counseling were lauded for their empathy and optimism. Participants stressed the importance of ongoing support during hospitalization, including insights from other parents and healthcare professionals and opportunities for pre-NICU visits. A sense of uncertainty and urgency marked the delivery experience. Suggestions for improvement included additional informational support, such as virtual NICU visits and emphasizing the multidisciplinary nature of counseling involving obstetricians, neonatologists, midwives, nurses, lactation consultants, and psychologists.

In conclusion, understanding parental expectations regarding prenatal counseling could inform the development of overarching guidelines. However, the personalized nature of specific topics, such as statistical information and discussions about mortality risk, underscores the need for tailored communication strategies.

Source: bmcpregnancychildbirth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12884-024-06404-3