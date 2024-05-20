Analyzing Patient-Reported Assessments for Global Measures in Treatments for Chronic Pain

The following is a summary of “Use of patient-reported global assessment measures in clinical trials of chronic pain treatments: ACTTION systematic review and considerations,” published in the May 2024 issue of Pain by Langford et al.

Chronic pain trials have historically focused on domain-specific measures, but including Patient-Global Impression of Change [PGIC] is gaining traction to understand overall pain experience changes better.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the use of global assessment measures in chronic pain trials, including frequency, type, assessed domains, response options, and data analysis methods.

They screened 4,172 abstracts from 6 pain specialty journals and reviewed 96 clinical trials of chronic pain treatments. Among them, 52 (54.2%) studies incorporated a global assessment measure.

The results showed that the PGIC was the most frequent measure (28 cases; 53.8%), with others used less often. Most studies (31 cases; 59.6%) assessed change or improvement in an unspecified domain. Some evaluated overall condition severity (9 cases; 17.3%), satisfaction (8 cases; 15.4%), or overall health status/recovery (5 cases; 9.6%). The number, range, and type of response options varied and were often unreported. Response options and reference periods even differed within the PGIC. Global assessment measures were analyzed as continuous variables (24 cases; 46.2%) or dichotomous (18 cases; 34.6%).

Investigators concluded that global assessment measures in chronic pain trials need further improvement.

Source: journals.lww.com/pain/abstract/9900/use_of_patient_reported_global_assessment_measures.602.aspx