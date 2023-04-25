The following is a summary of “Family Planning and Fertility Counseling Perspectives of Gender Diverse Adults and Youth Pursuing or Receiving Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy,” published in the JANUARY 2023 issue of Urology by Walton, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate family planning and fertility counseling perspectives of reproductive-age gender-diverse adults and youth undergoing or receiving gender-affirming hormone therapy.

A cross-sectional survey was conducted on 57 individuals, including 46 adults and 11 youths. Of these, 51% identified as transgender women, 35% as transgender men, and 14% as non-binary. The primary outcomes of interest were parental desire and priorities for fertility preservation. The survey results indicated that 32 participants expressed interest in (n = 15, 26%) or were unsure about (n = 18, 32%) future parenthood. While 48% of participants had considered gamete cryopreservation, only 7% had completed or planned to pursue this fertility option, citing cost as a barrier.

Participants with an interest in or uncertainty about future parenthood were more likely to consider cryopreservation (P <.001) or stopping hormones for fertility preservation (P <.001). In addition, 58% of respondents reported discussing fertility preservation with a healthcare provider, with lower rates among youth participants (P = .017). From a family planning perspective, 58% of respondents described counseling as adequate, 23% described it as inadequate, and 19% reported not receiving any counseling. Participants who endorsed strong or uncertain parental desire were likelier to report inadequate counseling (P = .016).

The findings suggested that gender-diverse individuals interested in or unsure about future parenthood were likelier to consider cryopreservation and report inadequate family planning counseling. Therefore, current counseling practices may be insufficient, and referral to a fertility specialist should be considered to address the needs of the population better.

