Analyzing TAMs in NSCLC: Resistance Mechanisms and Therapeutic Targets

The following is a summary of the “Tumor-associated macrophages in non-small-cell lung cancer: from treatment resistance mechanisms to therapeutic targets,” published in the February 2024 issue of Oncology by Huang et al.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) persists as a prominent contributor to global cancer-related mortality. Diverse therapeutic modalities, such as surgical resection, drug therapy, and radiation, are conventionally employed based on NSCLC staging. Immune checkpoint inhibitors have marked a transformative epoch in cancer treatment, significantly enhancing overall patient survival across various malignancies. However, the formidable challenge of treatment resistance emerges, with patients frequently encountering disease progression post-initial response.

Mounting evidence underscores the pivotal role of the tumor microenvironment (TME) in mediating treatment resistance. Tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) within the TME emerge as influential contributors to NSCLC treatment resistance, releasing cytokines, activating signaling pathways, and engaging with other immune cells. This article delves into unraveling the intricate mechanisms through which TAMs foster treatment resistance in NSCLC, offering an in-depth analysis of how targeted interventions against TAMs can mitigate resistance levels.

By elucidating these dynamics, the article aims to comprehensively understand principles and strategies to surmount treatment resistance in NSCLC, contributing valuable insights for enhanced therapeutic efficacy.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1040842824000271