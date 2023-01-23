The following is the summary of “Pseudoaneurysm of the brachial artery in an infant due to vaccination: a case report” published in the January 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Shi, et al.

Injuries to the artery wall that penetrate it, such as those caused by catheterization, gunshot wounds, or open fractures, are known to carry the risk of developing pseudoaneurysms. Vaccination is a powerful tool for protecting children against various infectious diseases, including some that might cause serious illness. Fever, swelling, redness, and soreness are all examples of common adverse responses that can occur following immunization. There have been no reports of brachial pseudoaneurysm following vaccination in the medical literature.

This paper presents a novel instance of brachial pseudoaneurysm following immunization in a child who was 1 year and 3 months old at the time of the event. A pulsating lump appeared in the infant’s medial left arm 10 days after receiving vaccination at a community hospital. This mass steadily became larger during the subsequent weeks. Images obtained prior to surgery revealed that the patient had a mass that contained a swirling flow pattern and an eccentric aneurysm in the brachial artery. The pseudoaneurysm was effectively removed, and vein graft interposition was carried out in a successful procedure.

During the duration of the follow-up, there were no issues, either in the short term or the long term. A vaccine administered intramuscularly carries a marginal risk of causing a condition known as brachial pseudoaneurysm. When administering vaccinations, medical professionals should take care not to puncture the brachial artery, particularly in young children.az

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-022-03793-2