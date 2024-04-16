Analyzing the Cognitive Remediation Effects on Psychosocial and Cognition Functioning in Schizophrenia

The following is a summary of “Durability of effects of cognitive remediation on cognition and psychosocial functioning in schizophrenia: A systematic review and Meta-Analysis of randomized clinical trials,” published in March 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Vita et al.

People living with schizophrenia have substantially improved their cognitive performance and real-world functioning with the help of cognitive remediation, but the durability of these benefits stands still in question.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study evaluating the durability of benefits provided by cognitive remediation for people living with schizophrenia and its potential effects.

They studied data from PubMed, Scopus, and PsycINFO, and reference lists of included articles and Google Scholar. Various resources and Randomized clinical trials of cognitive remediation in patients diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum disorder in which follow-up assessments were included. While two independent reviewers extracted and screened data, Cohen’s d was used to measure outcomes. Moderators of durability of effects were assessed, with primary outcomes being changes in cognition and functioning from baseline to conclusion follow-up.

The results identified 2,840 reports, of which 281 full texts and 130 reports on 67 studies with 5,334 participants were analyzed. Cognitive remediation showed significant long-term benefits in global cognition (d=0.23) and global functioning (d=0.26). Smaller sample sizes and single-center studies correlated with better cognitive outcomes. Longer treatment, techniques for real-world application, psychiatric rehabilitation integration, group delivery, and higher female involvement were linked to improved functional outcomes.

Investigators concluded that cognitive remediation yielded lasting benefits for cognition and functioning in schizophrenia, supporting its broader adoption in clinical practice and rehabilitation.

Source: ajp.psychiatryonline.org/doi/abs/10.1176/appi.ajp.20230396