Analyzing the Impact of Exercise Training on Prognosis in CAP

The following is a summary of “Effect of exercise training on prognosis in community-acquired pneumonia: A randomized controlled trial,” published in the March 2024 issue of Infectious Diseases by Ryrsø et al.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to investigate the impact of SoC combined with supervised in-bed cycling (Bed-Cycle) or booklet exercises (Book-Exe) compared to the cases of SOC in community-acquired pneumonia (CAP).

They assigned 186 patients with CAP to SoC, Bed-Cycle, or Book-Exe. The primary outcome was length of stay (LOS), which was analyzed using covariance analysis. Secondary outcomes, such as 90-day readmission and 180-day mortality rates, were evaluated using Cox proportional hazard regression analysis. The number of readmission days was analyzed using negative-binomial regression.

The results showed that LOS was -2% (95% CI -24 to 25%) and -1% (95% CI -22 to 27%) for Bed-Cycle and Book-Exe versus SOC. 90-day readmission stood at 35.6% SoC, 27.6% Bed-Cycle, and 21.3% Book-Exe. aHR for 90-day readmission was Bed-Cycle 0.63 (95% CI 0.33-1.21), Book-Exe 0.54 (95% CI 0.27-1.08), combined exercise 0.59 (95% CI 0.33-1.03) vs. SoC. aHR for 180-day mortality: Bed-Cycle 0.84 (95% CI 0.27-2.60), Book-Exe 0.82(95% Ci 0.26-2.55) vs. SoC. The readmission days were 226 SoC, 161 Bed-Cycle, and 179 Book-Exe. Incidence rate ratio for readmission days, Bed-Cycle 0.73 (95% CI 0.48-1.10), Book-Exe 0.77 (95% CI 0.51-1.15) vs. SoC.

Investigators concluded that supervised exercise can potentially reduce readmission risk and the number of readmission days. However, it did not significantly reduce LOS or mortality.

Source: academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciae147/7630298