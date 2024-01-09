Analyzing the Reported Outcome Measures in MMS with Defined Tissue Embedding and Processing Techniques

The following is a summary of “Reported Outcome Measures in Mohs Micrographic Surgery in Studies With Defined Techniques for Embedding and Processing of Tissue: A Systematic Review,” published in the November 2023 issue of Dermatology by Govas, et al.

Mohs micrographic surgery, often known as MMS, is a method that combines surgical excision with histologic examination to obtain greater cure rates for skin cancer than the conventional method of surgical excision. Due to competing performance measurements, many histologic methods for MMS have been developed.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the variations in the main results reported in the published literature about the tissue processing and embedding method during the MMS procedure. A systematic evaluation of the published literature in MEDLINE, PubMed, Embase, and the Cochrane Library was conducted. The study described tissue manipulation during the MMS procedure’s grossing and embedding phases.

About 61 articles satisfied the inclusion criteria. Concerning these investigations, the incidence of cure or recurrence was evaluated in one article (1.6%), tissue conservation was evaluated in 47 (77%), time-saving was evaluated in 35 (57%), cost-saving was evaluated in six (10%), and the reduced artifact was evaluated in twenty (33%). Standardization for evaluating clinical results needs to be improved in the published research for MMS process approaches. This is a problem since clinical outcomes are so important. Studies that compare different MMS processing procedures should focus on the cure as an important result.

