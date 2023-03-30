The following is a summary of “Evaluation of treatment response results in patients with normal-pressure hydrocephalus undergoing surgery,” published in the January 2023 issue of Primary care by Komlakh, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness of endoscopic third ventriculostomy as a surgical method for treating normal-pressure hydrocephalus. NPH is a form of adult hydrocephalus that can be effectively treated with ETV.

For the descriptive cross-sectional study, 24 patients with NPH who underwent ETV were selected using the available sampling method. Data was collected using a researcher-made checklist, and statistical analysis was performed using SPSS-26 software.

Of the 24 patients, 62.5% were male, and the mean age was 70.85 ± 9.1 years. The study found no statistically significant relationship between age (P value = 0.43) and sex (P value = 0.37) with the success and failure rate of the surgical method. However, there was a significant improvement in movement disorders (P value = 0.00) and dementia (P value = 0.00) after surgery. There was no statistically significant difference in urinary disorders before and after surgery (P value = 0.22).

Based on the study’s results, endoscopic third ventriculostomy is an effective surgical method for treating normal-pressure hydrocephalus. In addition, it can potentially improve symptoms of movement disorder and dementia in patients with NPH.

