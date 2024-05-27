Analyzing Ultrasound-guided Nerve Blocks in the Practice of Emergency Medicine

The following is a summary of “Ultrasound-guided nerve blocks in emergency medicine practice: 2022 updates,” published in the April 2024 issue of Emergency Medicine by Goldsmith, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to explore the current national practices of ultrasound-guided nerve blocks (UGNBs) in academic medical center Emergency Departments (EDs) across the United States and assess changes in trends over time.

A cross-sectional electronic survey was conducted among academic EDs with ultrasound fellowships in the United States from November 2021 to June 2022. Twenty-item questionnaires were distributed to explore UGNB practice patterns, training, and complications. Data was manually curated, and descriptive statistics were performed. The survey results were compared to Amini et al.’s 2016 UGNB survey to identify trends.

The response rate was 80.5% (87 out of 108 programs). All responding programs reported performing UGNBs, with 29% (95% CI, 20%–39%) performing at least 5 blocks monthly. Forearm UGNBs were the most common (96% of programs; 95% CI, 93%–100%). Pain control for fractures was the primary indication (84%; 95% CI, 76%–91%). Approximately 85% of programs (95% CI, 77%–92%) reported that at least 80% of UGNBs performed were effective. Moreover, 85% of programs (95% CI, 66%–85%) reported no complications from UGNBs performed by emergency providers, while the remaining 15% (95% CI, 8%–23%) reported an average of 1 complication annually.

The study found that all participating programs perform UGNBs in their EDs, representing a 16% increase over the past 5 years. UGNBs were conducted safely and effectively, though there was room for practice improvement. Establishing multidisciplinary committees at local and national levels could standardize guidelines and practice policies to enhance patient safety and outcomes.

