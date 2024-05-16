Lateral Approach Water Bath Ultrasound Hand Imaging Method Outperforms Traditional Water Bath Imaging

Photo Credit: Ultrasound medical device for diagnostics

The following is a summary of “Lateral approach water bath: A novel method of ultrasound imaging of the hand,” published in the March 2024 issue of Emergency Medicine by Cotton, et al.

Conventional water baths used in ultrasound exams involve submerging the ultrasound probe into water, which enhances ultrasound transmission and improves image resolution. However, the method has its drawbacks. Patients must be positioned directly under the investigation, which can be challenging due to pain or movement limitations. Additionally, maintaining probe stability in water to minimize motion artifacts is difficult. In contrast, the lateral approach water bath method offers an alternative. The technique involves imaging through the side of a thin-walled plastic container without submerging the probe. The lateral approach water bath method can potentially improve image quality by reducing the need for patient manipulation and stabilizing the probe against the container.

They compared twenty images from each method obtained using the same model and ultrasound operator simultaneously. Two blinded ultrasound fellowship-trained reviewers rated image quality and adequacy for clinical decision-making on a scale from 1 to 5.

The results of the comparison were striking. The lateral water bath method consistently outperformed the traditional method, yielding superior image quality with an average rating of 4.2 compared to 2.6 for the traditional bath (P < 0.001). Similarly, the lateral approach bath was deemed more adequate for clinical decision-making, with an average rating of 4.0 compared to 2.6 for the traditional bath (P < 0.001). Notably, the lateral bath exhibited a smaller range for image quality, indicating greater consistency.

The lateral approach water bath method for hand imaging produces higher-quality, more consistent, and clinically more useful images than traditional water bath imaging.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0735675723006095