Analyzing Vertical OHCC Based on Rescuer’s Handedness

The following is a summary of “Comparisons of the vertical one-handed chest compressions according to the rescuer’s handedness,” published in the February 2024 issue of Emergency Medicine by Kim, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate whether the handedness of a rescuer influences the chest compression depth (CCD) during vertical one-handed chest compression (OHCC), a technique known for its efficacy in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

In the prospective randomized crossover simulation trial, 59 medical doctors participated. Each participant performed a 2-minute single-rescuer CPR on a pediatric manikin using vertical OHCC, once with their dominant hand (Test 1) and once with their non-dominant hand (Test 2). Real-time CPR parameters were recorded via sensors in the manikin, and the compression force exerted by each hand was measured using a force plate.

There were no significant differences in the mean or adequate CCD between Test 1 and Test 2 (mean depth: 52 mm [interquartile range (IQR): 49–57] in Test 1 vs. 52 mm [IQR: 49–57] in Test 2, P = 0.625; adequate depth: 97% [IQR: 37–100] in Test 1 vs. 92% [IQR: 51–99] in Test 2, P = 0.619). However, the mean compression force was significantly greater in the dominant hand than the non-dominant hand (23.1 kg ± 4.9 in the dominant hand vs. 21.7 kg ± 4.1 in the non-dominant hand, P < 0.001). Other CPR parameters showed no significant differences between Tests 1 and 2.

Although vertical OHCC with the dominant hand exerted greater force, the rescuer’s handedness did not impact the CCD during vertical OHCC.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0735675723006150