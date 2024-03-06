Anti-VEGF Therapy Impacts Surgical Outcomes

Photo Credit: Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda

Exposure to anti-VEGF agents could potentially impact the healing process and formation of capsules following surgery, potentially enhancing the outcomes of glaucoma tube procedures, according to a study published in Ophthalmology Glaucoma. Adam Rothman, MD, and colleagues conducted the study to evaluate the outcomes of glaucoma tube surgeries in eyes with wet AMD receiving anti-VEGF injections versus eyes with dry AMD receiving no anti-VEGF treatment. They observed no significant differences in baseline intraocular pressure (IOP), number of medications, or tube type between wet and dry AMD eyes. No cases of failure were observed in wet AMD eyes, compared with 18% of dry AMD eyes. The five-year survival rate was 100% for wet AMD and 72% for dry AMD. Wet AMD eyes exhibited lower IOP values, a greater reduction in IOP (60% vs 49%), required fewer medications (1.2 vs 2.1), and achieved more complete success (50% vs 15%) at final follow-up. There were no significant differences in early or late complications between the two groups.