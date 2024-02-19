Antihypertensive Combos Recommended for BTKi-Linked Hypertension

FRIDAY, Feb. 16, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Specific combinations of antihypertensives are recommended for patients with Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi)-associated hypertension (HTN), according to a study published online Feb. 5 in Blood Advances.

Laura Samples, M.D., from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, and colleagues examined the optimal treatment of BTKi-associated HTN in a study involving randomly selected patients with lymphoid malignancies on a BTKi and antihypertensive drugs with at least three months of follow-up data. Participants were classified as those diagnosed with HTN prior to BTKi initiation (prior HTN; 118 patients) and those diagnosed after BTKi initiation (de novo HTN; 78 patients).

The researchers found that patients with prior HTN who took beta blockers with hydrochlorothiazide and patients diagnosed with de novo HTN who took either an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor or angiotensin receptor blocker with hydrochlorothiazide had significant mean arterial pressure (MAP) reductions (−5.05 and −5.47 mm Hg, respectively). The greatest percentages of normotensive MAPs were also seen in correlation with these regimens.

“Given that increased blood pressure is a ‘class effect’ of treatment with BTKis, both doctors and patients need to be aware of this risk and patients’ blood pressure should be monitored regularly so that treatment can begin immediately when an increase is detected,” Samples said in a statement.

The study was funded by AstraZeneca.

