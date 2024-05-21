ASCO Voices 2024

Photo Credit: Kasto80

ASCO Voices has become an anticipated staple of the conference. It is an opportunity for physicians to share their platform and experiences on a scale unlike any other. This year’s event will be held Friday, May 31, from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the s100a in McCormick Place.

This year’s voices are:

Richard Leiter, MD, MA

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

I Hope so Too

Stuart Bloom, MD, MS

University of Minnesota Medical School

Why I Don’t Give Talks on Humor in Medicine

William Rosa, PhD, MBE, APRN

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Trauma-Informed

Brooklyn Olumba, PharmD, BcPs

Tigerlily

Genetic Testing Saved My Life

Phuong Gallagher, BS

The Colon Club

Long-Term Side Effects: What I Didn’t Expect

To learn more and listen to last year’s voices go to ASCO Voices.