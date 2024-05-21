ASCO Voices 2024

Photo Credit: Kasto80
ASCO Voices has become an anticipated staple of the conference. It is an opportunity for physicians to share their platform and experiences on a scale unlike any other. This year’s event will be held Friday, May 31, from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the s100a in McCormick Place.
This year’s voices are:
Richard Leiter, MD, MA
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
I Hope so Too
Stuart Bloom, MD, MS
University of Minnesota Medical School
Why I Don’t Give Talks on Humor in Medicine
William Rosa, PhD, MBE, APRN
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Trauma-Informed
Brooklyn Olumba, PharmD, BcPs
Tigerlily
Genetic Testing Saved My Life
Phuong Gallagher, BS
The Colon Club
Long-Term Side Effects: What I Didn’t Expect
To learn more and listen to last year’s voices go to ASCO Voices.