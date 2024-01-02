Assessing Clinical Characteristics, Predictors and Outcomes in Long-Term Follow-up of Individuals with Chronic Pancreatitis and Disabilities

The following is a summary of “Long-term Follow-ups of Disabled Patients With Chronic Pancreatitis. Evaluation of Clinical Characteristics, Outcomes, and Predictors,” published in the November 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Cartelle, et al.

People who have chronic pancreatitis (CP) often say they have a low quality of life and may not be able to do certain things. For a study, researchers sought to look at the clinical features, factors, and results of disabled CP patients. A look at the people with CP who were seen at the Researchers Pancreas Center from January 1, 2016, to April 30, 2021. Patients were split into two groups based on how disabled they were. A univariate analysis was done to find differences in risk factors, diseases, problems, managed medicines, resource use, and demographics. A multivariate study was done to find factors that could be used to predict impairment.

About 18% of the 404 CP people could not do normal activities. These patients were younger (53.8 vs. 58.8 years old, P=0.001), had alcoholic CP (54.1% vs. 30%; P<0.001), more recurrent pancreatitis (83.6% vs. 61.1%; P=0.001), chronic abdominal pain (96.7% vs. 78.2%; P=0.001), exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (83.6% vs. 55.5%; P<0.001), drank alcohol (39.3% vs. 23.3%; P=0.001) and smoked (42.6% vs. 26%; P=0.02), had anxiety (23% vs. 18.2%; P<0.001), and was depressed (57.5% vs. 28.5%; P<0.001). Sixty-nine percent were on opiates (47.5% vs. 23.9%; P<0.001), seventy-three percent were on neuromodulators (73.3% vs. 44%), and twenty-seven percent were on social drugs (27.9% vs. 15.8%; P=0.036).

Disability was linked to chronic pain (OR 8.71, CI 2.61 to 12.9, P<0.001), celiac block (OR 4.66, 2.49 to 8.41; P<0.001), neuromodulator use (OR 3.78, CI 2.09 to 6.66; P<0.001), opioid use (OR3.57, CI 2.06 to 6.31; P<0.001), exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (OR3.56, CI 1.89 to 6.82; P<0.001), non-opioid controlled medications (OR 3.45, CI 2.01 to 5.99; P<0.001), history of recurrent acute pancreatitis (OR 2.49, CI 1.25 to 4.77; P<0.001), and depression (OR 2.26, CI 1. CP patients with disabilities have unique traits and factors that can be used to lower the disease load and health care costs in the group.

Source: journals.lww.com/jcge/abstract/2024/01000/long_term_follow_up_of_disabled_patients_with.16.aspx