Assessing Efficacy: Pulsed RF vs Suprascapular Nerve Block in Chronic Shoulder Pain Management

The following is a summary of “Comparative Randomized Study Between Pulsed Radiofrequency and Suprascapular Nerve Block for the Treatment of Chronic Shoulder Pain,” published in the March 2024 issue of Pain by Bergamaschi et al.

Researchers started a prospective study to compare the effectiveness of pulsed radiofrequency (RF) and suprascapular nerve block in reducing chronic shoulder pain and improving range of motion.

They involved 40 patients suffering from chronic shoulder pain, who were divided into two groups. One group received pulsed RF, while the other underwent an ultrasound-guided suprascapular nerve block (B). The patients were evaluated over 12 weeks to measure pain intensity, requirement for additional analgesia, and shoulder range of motion. Any side effects were documented during the assessment.

The results showed pain intensity during movement was diminished in the RF group at 2, 4, and 8 weeks. While at rest, pain intensity was lower in group RF compared to group B after 12 weeks. Throughout the evaluation period, pain intensity remained lower than pre-procedure levels in both groups. There was no significant disparity in range of motion between the groups. Tramadol supplementation was necessary for 1 patient in group RF and 2 in group B. Adverse effects encompassed local pain (RF: 1), hematoma (RF: 1; B: 1), and lipothymia (B: 2).

Investigators concluded that pulsed RF provided longer-lasting pain relief than nerve block treatment, with both methods showing reduced pain and minimal side effects.

Source: journals.lww.com/clinicalpain/abstract/2024/03000/comparative_randomized_study_between_pulsed.6.aspx