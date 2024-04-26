Medium Vessel Vasculitis Rare but Potential Complication of COVID-19 Vaccination

The following is a summary of “Post COVID-19 vaccination medium vessel vasculitis: a systematic review of case reports,” published in the March 2024 issue of Infectious Diseases by Sanker et al.

Vaccination was important in safeguarding public health and fostering resilience against global crises like SARS-CoV-2.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and medium vessel vasculitis.

They used several databases to conduct an extensive literature review, examining studies to uphold quality and eradicate any possible biases.

The results showed that after reviewing 935 search results and removing duplicates, investigators selected 10 case reports. Medium vessel vasculitis occurred around 16.2 days after COVID-19 vaccination was discovered with a median age of 43.5 years and primarily men (80%); half of the cases were reported after the second vaccination dose.

Investigators concluded that medium vessel vasculitis was rare but represented a potential complication of COVID-19 vaccination, highlighting the need for a precise treatment protocol.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s15010-024-02217-w