The following is a summary of “Extrafine single inhaler triple therapy effect on health status, lung function and adherence in COPD patients: A Panhellenic prospective non-interventional study – The TRIBUNE study,” published in the March 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Porpodis, et al.

For a TRIBUNE study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness of extrafine single inhaler triple therapy (efSITT) containing beclometasone dipropionate/formoterol fumarate/glycopyrronium 87/5/9 μg on health status, lung function, adherence, and rescue medication use in a real-world setting of patients with moderate/severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

A total of 1,195 individuals with moderate to severe COPD and a history of at least one exacerbation during the preceding year despite dual treatment participated in the 24-week prospective, multicenter observational research. At baseline, three months (Visit 2/V2) and six months (Visit 3/V3) after treatment, lung function parameters, health status (as measured by the COPD Assessment Test/CAT), and the use of rescue medications were recorded. At V2 and V3, compliance (measured by the Test of Adherence to Inhalers [TAI]) and self-reported overall perception of health condition change [measured by the Visual Analogue Scale [VAS]] were collected.

Results showed that the mean COPD Assessment Test (CAT) score decreased significantly from 20.9 points at V1 to 15.1 at V2 and 13 at V3 (P < 0.001 for all pair comparisons). Furthermore, 85.9% of patients achieved a CAT decrease of minimal clinically significant difference (MCID) or more (≥2) at V3, compared to V1. Mean forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) increased significantly from 1.4 ± 0.5 L at V1 to 1.6 ± 0.5 L at V3 (P < 0.001, N = 275). The percentage of patients with “good adherence” increased from 58.4% at V2 to 64.0% at V3. Additionally, rescue medication use and Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) also significantly improved.

In moderate/severe COPD patients who had previously had a dual combination treatment, the efSITT improved results on health status, lung function, and utilization of rescue medication as well as satisfactory adherence and patient-reported improvement of health condition in a Greek real-world environment.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00107-5/fulltext