Assessing Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccination in ICL

Photo Credit: Design Cells

The following is a summary of “Immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination in people with idiopathic CD4 lymphopenia,” published in the February 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Rocco, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the immunogenicity of mRNA vaccines in individuals with idiopathic CD4 lymphopenia (ICL) across varying CD4 T-cell counts.

Samples were collected from 25 patients diagnosed with ICL and 23 age—and sex-matched healthy volunteers (HVs) after receiving their second or third dose of mRNA vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Anti-spike and anti-receptor binding domain antibodies were quantified, and T-cell receptor sequencing and stimulation assays were conducted to assess SARS–CoV–2–specific T-cell responses.

Among the ICL participants, with a median age of 51 years and a median CD4 count of 150 cells/μL, 11 had CD4 counts ≤100 cells/μL. Anti-spike IgG antibody levels were lower in patients with ICL than HVs after 2 and 3 vaccine doses. However, individuals with ICL and CD4 counts >100 cells/μL did not significantly differ from HVs in anti-spike IgG levels. Spike-specific T-cell responses, as measured by T-cell receptor sequencing, were reduced in individuals with ICL. Nonetheless, the activation-induced markers and cytokine production of spike-specific CD4 T cells were comparable between ICL participants and HVs after 2 or 3 vaccine doses.

Patients with ICL and CD4 counts >100 cells/μL exhibited robust humoral and cellular immune responses following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. Conversely, those with more severe CD4 lymphopenia showed attenuated vaccine-induced immunity, suggesting the potential need for additional vaccine doses and other risk mitigation strategies.

Reference: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(23)01383-0/abstract