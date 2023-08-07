Assessing Novel Flavor-Optimized Bowel Prep Vs. Oral Sulfate Solution in Colonoscopy

The following is a summary of “Comparison of a Novel, Flavor-optimized, Polyethylene Glycol and Sulfate Bowel Preparation With Oral Sulfate Solution in Adults Undergoing Colonoscopy” published in the July 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Bhandari et al.

New bowel preparation for colonoscopy uses sulfate salts & polyethylene glycol 3350 to cause copious diarrhea, cleansing the bowel & providing a sports drink-like flavor. Researchers performed a retrospective study comparing the new flavored polyethylene glycol & sulfate solution (FPSS) with an FDA-approved bowel preparation containing only sulfate salts & oral sulfate solution (OSS).

They enrolled 500 adults in a multicenter, noninferiority study & received FPSS or OSS (94%) in split-dose regimens (PM/AM). While OSS was approved, FPSS subjects ingested 2 L flavored osmotic solution (1 L at night & 1 L in the morning). Colonoscopies were graded on a 4-point scale (excellent, good, fair, poor) by blinded local investigators, with “good” & “excellent” considered successful, & safety assessed through adverse events (AEs) & laboratory testing.

The results showed a high cleansing success rate with FPSS (94%), non-inferior to OSS (94%), confirmed by blinded central readers. Segmental success rates >90% for both preparations, including the right colon. FPSS preferred over OSS (87% “tolerable” to “very easy” to consume vs. 74% for OSS). The majority agreed FPSS tasted like a sports drink. Gastrointestinal symptoms are the most common AEs—no difference in AEs or clinically significant differences in laboratory parameters.

They concluded FPSS achieves a high level of cleansing, noninferiority to OSS, & low gastrointestinal symptoms in sports drinks.

Source: journals.lww.com/jcge/Abstract/9900/Comparison_of_a_Novel,_Flavor_optimized,.188.aspx