Assessing Safety and Acceptance of VRS in Visual Enhancement

The following is a summary of “Pilot Study Assessing the Safety and Acceptance of a Novel Virtual Reality System to Improve Visual Function,” published in the March 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Piñero et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the potential clinical application of a newly developed Virtual Reality (VR) training software for active vision therapy in amblyopic patients. They examined its initial safety and acceptance in healthy adults and its impact on visual function.

They studied 10 participants (3 men, 7 women) with an average age of 31.8 ± 6.5 years and a best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) of ≥ .90 (decimal) in both eyes. Participants were assessed before and after a 20-minute session with the NEIVATECH VR system utilizing the HTC Vive Pro Eye head-mounted display. Visual function evaluations encompassed near (40 cm) and distance (6 m) cover tests (CT), stereopsis, binocular accommodative facility (BAF), near point of convergence (NPC), near point of accommodation (NPA), accommodative-convergence over accommodation (AC/A) ratio, and positive and negative fusional vergences. Safety was determined through the VR Sickness Questionnaire (VRSQ), while acceptance was evaluated using the Technology Acceptance Model (TAM). Changes in these variables following VR exposure were analyzed.

The result showed that short-term exposure to the NEIVATECH VR system led to statistically significant changes in distance phoria (P=.016), which did not reach clinical significance. No statistically significant changes were observed in VRSQ oculo-motricity and disorientation scores after exposure (P=.197 and .317). TAM scores indicated a positive acceptance of the system regarding perceived enjoyment and ease of use, although reservations were expressed regarding the intention-to-use aspect.

Investigators concluded that the NEIVATECH VR system appears safe for use in healthy adults and potentially beneficial for other populations due to its lack of adverse effects on vision and positive user acceptance.

