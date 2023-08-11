Assessing the Impact of Novel Graft-Holding Solution for Hair Transplantation

The following is a summary of “Evaluation of a Novel Graft-Holding Solution in Hair Transplantation: A Randomized Controlled Clinical Study,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Dermatologic Surgery by Zhou et al.

Hair transplantation has become a popular treatment option for alopecia; however, postoperative hair loss continues to frustrate both patients and surgeons. Examine the effect of the graft-holding solution on postsurgical hair loss and demonstrate the protective efficacy of histidine-tryptophan-ketoglutarate solution containing adenosine triphosphate and deferoxamine (HTK-AD). About 240 patients were enlisted in the study, and the follicles were placed in HTK-AD or Ringer solution (RS).

Masson and live/dead staining were conducted to evaluate graft morphology and apoptosis levels. A comparison of postoperative graft loss, survival rate, complications, and patient satisfaction was conducted between groups. Grafts preserved in HTK-AD maintained an organized, compact collagen structure and higher cell viability, whereas those preserved in RS became pliable, impeding implantation. When 3,000 grafts were transplanted, Histidine-tryptophan-ketoglutarate solution with adenosine triphosphate and deferoxamine significantly reduced the incidence of postsurgical hair loss (73.81 vs. 95%), delayed the onset of hair loss, and decreased the quantity of hair loss compared to RS (P<.05).

The duration of hair loss was reduced. Hair regrowth began sooner in HTK-AD than in RS (P<.05), resulting in greater patient satisfaction. There was no difference in the final survival rate between the two categories. Histidine-tryptophan-ketoglutarate solution with adenosine triphosphate and deferoxamine is preferable to RS for hair graft preservation because it enhances graft viability and reduces postoperative hair loss.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/Abstract/2023/07000/Evaluation_of_a_Novel_Graft_Holding_Solution_in.9.aspx